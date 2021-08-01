Fortis (TSE:FTS) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

