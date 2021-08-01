Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64. Fortive has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

