Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.96 million-$438.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. 127,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

