Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FXTGY opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

