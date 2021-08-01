Franchise Group (FRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.350- EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.25-3.35 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRG opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

