Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

FME stock opened at €66.54 ($78.28) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €78.72 ($92.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

