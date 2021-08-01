Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

