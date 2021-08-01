Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 123 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Trimble by 9.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,781,000 after acquiring an additional 327,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TRMB opened at $85.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.