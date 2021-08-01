Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 59 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

