Fulton Bank N.A. Has $489,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $95.43 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

