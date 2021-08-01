FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $18.23 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

