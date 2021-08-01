FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

RBGLY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

