FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.75.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

