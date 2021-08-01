FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.16.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.