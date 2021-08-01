G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

