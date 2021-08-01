Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 33,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91. Galecto has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

