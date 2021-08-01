Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHACU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $181,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,706,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

