GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €36.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.85.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

