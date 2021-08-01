Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Geely Automobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

