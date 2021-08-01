Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

