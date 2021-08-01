Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.