Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

