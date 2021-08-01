Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

