Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $144.20 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.34 and a 1-year high of $148.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

