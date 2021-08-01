Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

