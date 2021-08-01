General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.01 Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

NYSE GE opened at $12.95 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

