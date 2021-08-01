Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Genesco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Genesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $859.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.00. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

