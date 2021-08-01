Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genius Brands International by 129.9% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.57 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

Genius Brands International Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.