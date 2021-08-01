Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post sales of $965.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.65 million to $976.00 million. Genpact reported sales of $900.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE G remained flat at $$49.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,391. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $17,334,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.