Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

