Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 476,931 Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) by 345.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of AIkido Pharma worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

AIKI stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

