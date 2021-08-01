Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,569 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

