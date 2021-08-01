Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,014 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Shares of PDEX opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.