Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,189 Shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biocept were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biocept by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Biocept, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

