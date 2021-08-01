Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $62.98 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.