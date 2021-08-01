Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Broadwind worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

