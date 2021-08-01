Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Camtek by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 82,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 716.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

