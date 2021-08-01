George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$149.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. George Weston has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $104.13. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

