Ghost (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $128,650.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,992,582 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

