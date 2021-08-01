Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $73.80

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $75.91. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 83 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
