Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up to $73.80

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $73.80, but opened at $75.91. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $75.28, with a volume of 83 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $40,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $15,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

