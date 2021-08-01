Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 188.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 139,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $12,757,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.