Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.29. 9,619,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

