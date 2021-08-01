Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

GOOD stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.