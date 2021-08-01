Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

