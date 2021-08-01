Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce $43.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $193.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.44 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $71.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

