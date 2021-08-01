Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Ecology stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,161. Global Ecology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corp. engages in the development, production and marketing of advanced waste remediation technologies that address universal environmental issues, which include organic soil revitalization, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste remediation and point-of-use water purification solutions.

