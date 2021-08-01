Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Ecology Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,053,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global Ecology stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,161. Global Ecology has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Global Ecology
