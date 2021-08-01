Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 429,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 484,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,699. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,052,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
