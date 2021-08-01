Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 429,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 484,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,699. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,052,000. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

