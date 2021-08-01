Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.