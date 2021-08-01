Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of GL opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

