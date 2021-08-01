Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.